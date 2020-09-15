Watch: Pitso’s post-match press conference after Sundowns clinched treble

Watch Pitso Mosimane’s post-match press conference after Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the season treble following their triumph in the Nedbank Cup.

A solitary goal from Gaston Sirino guided Sundowns to a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Their triumph in the Nedbank Cup saw them finish the 2019-20 season campaign with the season treble after winning the Telkom Knockout Cup and Absa Premiership title.

WATCH: Pitso Mosimane’s full post-match press conference