We can't let go of our top striker - Chiefs strongly deny any Nurkovic approach

Kaizer Chiefs have strongly denied reports linking striker Samir Nurkovic with an exit from the club from the clubs saying they have not received any offers and aren’t willing to let go of their top striker even if there’s interest.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning linking the Serbian with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and new head coach Pitso Mosimane, as well as Suadi Arabian club Sabah FC.

The Glamour Boys, though, moved quickly to deny the reports and insist that they don’t want to let go of Nurkovic.

A club statement on their twitter page read:

Club comments re: Samir Nurković:

- no club has approached us to negotiate for his services.

- we can’t let go of our top striker at this stage.

- we are not flexible in the market while waiting for CAS outcome.

We would not be surprised if there is interest for him

Nurkovic formed an integral part of the team which narrowly missed out on the league title last year scoring 14 goals across all competition and while Chiefs await an outcome from CAS on their transfer ban, they seem unlikely to do any business.