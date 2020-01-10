Aymeric Laporte News and Features
Date of birth: May 27, 1994
Instagram: N/A
Club(s): Basconia, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City
Country: France
Signing fee: £57million
The defender was given his Athletic Bilbao debut by Marcelo Bielsa late in 2012 and quickly established himself in the first team before being named in La Liga team of the season for 2013-14. Helped Bilbao win the 2015 Spanish Super Cup, beating Barcelona in the final. Became Manchester City’s club-record signing during the January transfer window in 2018. Comfortable on the ball, Laporte can play in the centre of defence or at left-back.
Latest about Aymeric Laporte
Aymeric Laporte News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte
Aymeric Laporte insists he is "very happy" at Manchester City despite European ban
By Greg Lea
Aymeric Laporte
McGinn unable to recover from injury in time for Carabao Cup final
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aston Villa
Hamstring injury set to rule Aymeric Laporte out for up to a month
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aymeric Laporte
Guardiola confident Laporte will be fit to face Real Madrid
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City turn attentions to West Ham after turbulent week
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would like to see FA Cup replays scrapped
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aymeric Laporte
Laporte delighted to help City following earlier-than-expected injury return
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aymeric Laporte
Guardiola not interested in Liverpool lead as focus turns to City challenges
By FourFourTwo Staff
Crystal Palace
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.