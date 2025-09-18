Manchester City monitoring unsettled Man United star after Amorim frustration: report

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could extend an olive branch to a Man United academy graduate currently out of the starting picture at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim's insistence on playing a 3-4-2-1 formation with Bruno Fernandes as part of the midfield double-pivot has sidelined youngster Kobbie Mainoo, who cannot get a game for the Red Devils at present.

Mainoo, 20, has largely been restricted to appearances off the bench since Amorim's arrival last year and with Fernandes skippering the team, that is unlikely to change in the near future.

Manchester City monitoring unsettled Kobbie Mainoo at Man United



The Stockport-born midfielder could cross the Manchester divide, if reports via Teamtalk are to be believed.

As reported by FourFourTwo, Mainoo is of interest to Man City who recently reintegrated Kalvin Phillips into Guardiola's Premier League squad.

Phillips' Etihad Stadium future remains uncertain, whilst fellow England international Mainoo, nine years the ex-Leeds United man's junior, could represent an upgrade on the current back-up options in Guardiola's squad.

City's midfield cohort includes new signing Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Phillips and Matheus Nunes, which suggests Mainoo would be in for stiff competition should be make a move.

That said, Guardiola has utilised the aforementioned players in various different roles, which could be a possibility for the Man United youngster in the event of a transfer.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have also reportedly shown interest in the 20-year-old and the calibre of teams monitoring Mainoo's situation is perhaps indicative of how highly he is regarded outside Old Trafford.



The player, who ranked no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch last season, is understood to have been open to a loan move during the recent summer transfer window, in order to play regularly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but a move did not materialise.

Senior players at Old Trafford are supposedly 'confused' and 'frustrated' by Amorim's tactical inflexibility, which is considered the reason Mainoo's involvement has lessened under the Portuguese coach.

Mainoo is valued at €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.