FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 31: Set pieces, the Rossoneri and British transfer records

Stick on the kettle: you're busy for the foreseeable.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 30

Welcome back to FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, which is still (to our knowledge) the only crossword in the entire world to regularly test its readers on Barclaysmen: are you ready for yet another puzzle?

From the niche to the most general of general knowledge, our set of clues will start to form a grid when you piece them together – no time limit for this one, but your ball knowledge is severely at stake. Can you take on the crossword?

Your meticulous attention to detail in the latest Weekend Crossword has paid off handsomely. Now, it is time to move from solving puns and codes to conquering the very structure of the game with more quizzing goodness, powered by Kwizly.

We begin with two mammoth geographical and historical tests. See if you can name every city to have hosted a Champions League game. Next, we turn to the domestic winners: try to name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner. That requires decades of dedicated recall across all three major trophies.

Next up is the biggest quiz we have. How much of the competition's history is truly lodged in your memory? Try to guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz. Then, test your knowledge of the whole domestic pyramid: can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football?

Finally, for a modern test of excellence, see if you can recall the top 100-rated players in EA Sports FC 26. To ensure you never miss out on any of this trivia, make sure you sign up to the newsletter and we will send a new quiz straight to your inbox.