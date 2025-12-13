FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 31: Set pieces, the Rossoneri and British transfer records
Dive down a rabbit hole with our cryptic clues this weekend
Stick on the kettle: you're busy for the foreseeable.
LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 30
Welcome back to FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, which is still (to our knowledge) the only crossword in the entire world to regularly test its readers on Barclaysmen: are you ready for yet another puzzle?
From the niche to the most general of general knowledge, our set of clues will start to form a grid when you piece them together – no time limit for this one, but your ball knowledge is severely at stake. Can you take on the crossword?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
