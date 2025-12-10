Is Real Madrid vs Manchester City on TV? Live streams, TV coverage, preview as former winners meet in the Champions League

Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City today as Man City aim to climb into the automatic qualification spots in the league phase of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Kylian Mbappe has scored nine times in five matches in this season's Champions League.

In fact, he's scored nine times in 440 minutes, which of course is almost two goals per game. That's scary enough for Manchester City but he scored four of them in the space of 37 minutes in a 4-3 win over Olympiacos in their last European outing.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on Paramount+ in the US

Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the UK

Man City's latest test against the 15-time Champions League winners will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in Australia

Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be live streamed by Stan Sport for those Down Under.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free?

You can watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free in Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights.

The game is on RTÉ 2 on TV and online via the RTÉ Player website.

Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Real Madrid vs Manchester City. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Champions League preview

Mbappe's incredible goal record is no Champions League fluke. The French international forward is also tracking at a goal per game in La Liga and is on track for his best season in front of goal since 2018-19.

Despite his exploits, Real Madrid are four points behind Barcelona at the top of the league table and the Champions League is offering sanctuary for the 15-time winners in their first season under Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid's only European defeat came against Liverpool at Anfield in November and their previous home games have both been wins.

Manchester City have won once at the Bernabeu in seven attempts, a 2-1 win in the last 16 in February 2020 courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, both now formerly of the 2022-23 Champions League winners.

Guardiola's City are poised in ninth place in the league phase table – a win would take them into the top eight at the expense of Real Madrid at the very least – with games to come against Bodo/Glimt at home and Galatasaray away.

Erling Haaland is one of the most feared strikers in the world and he has five goals to his name in this season's Champions League as well as 15 in the Premier League.

City fans won't be concerned about one goal in his last four league appearances. In fact, if Haaland manages to out-score Mbappe at the Bernabeu this week, they won't care one little bit.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City

Man City are starting to look the part but Real Madrid have a way of keeping themselves out of trouble in the Champions League. Scoring draw, as they used to say on the pools.