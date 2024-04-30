In the mag: Euro 2024 preview! PLUS Kane, Robertson, Mainoo, Mata, greatest Euros games ever, bonus 52-page guide and wallchart!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘Euro 2024 Issue 365’.

After what’s felt like six long years, we have a tournament taking place over a summer without any restrictions on attendances. Coupled with the fact it’s being held in Germany, one of the very best football countries, Euro 2024 should prove a sensational spectacle.

It looks like an open competition, with England, France and Portugal all having an excellent shot of hoisting the Henri Delaunay Trophy. Never write off the Germans, either, especially on home soil, while Scotland showed in qualification that they’re not to be underestimated and will hope to get out of their group at a major finals for the first time in their history.

In this issue, we focus on both home nations involved at the Euros, cast our eye over the hosts and sit down to chat with Portugal and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot. Euro 2012 winner Juan Mata also answers your questions about his career, including scoring in the final, and if that isn’t enough, there’s a 52-page guide on all 24 teams, plus tips on who could win the Golden Boot and even a giant wallchart. Enjoy the mag and the tournament.

James

Euro 2024 Guide

To help you get even more in the mood for it, this month's magazine is accompanied by a 52-page preview. It's packed full of profiles on all 24 teams, an overview of the 10 stadia in Germany, the Golden Boot candidates and 24 reasons why Euro 2024 will be awesome.

Giant A1 wallchart

Track your beloved nation’s progress from Munich to Berlin with our humongous wallchart.

England: this time, at last?

A trophy has agonisingly eluded England in recent times, but they head into Euro 2024 this summer among the contenders once again. Can Gareth Southgate finally lead the Three Lions to victory, and what will this tournament mean for the 53-year-old’s future as manager?

Scotland: the quest for history

In 11 previous major tournaments, Scotland have never made it out of the group stage. But after qualifying for Euro 2024 in some style, the Tartan Army have a genuine chance to reach the knockouts in Germany – and that could be just the start for Steve Clarke’s side…

The greatest ever Euros games

FFT counts down the 30 best face-offs, featuring tears, psychics and a very excitable Motty.

Never write off the Germans

The 2006 World Cup hosts had been abject for a decade but produced a summer of love that inspired a golden reboot – can the stumbling home nation repeat the trick 18 years on?

Diogo Dalot exclusive interview

The versatile Manchester United defender has shone for his country under new Portugal boss Roberto Martinez, helping them to qualify for the Euros with a perfect 10 wins. Via the circus, big dogs and ball boy capers, he explains what success in Berlin would mean…

Ukraine’s nomadic journey

Since Russia’s invasion, Slava Ukraini (‘Glory to Ukraine’) has been a battle cry not only for the country’s army but also its national team. Unable to play at home, Serhiy Rebrov’s men reached Euro 2024 roared on by a fanbase whose devotion has never been stronger.

Juan Mata answers YOUR questions

The Euro 2012 winner reflects on European triumphs with Chelsea, ups and downs under Jose Mourinho, FA Cup final ecstasy and belated league titles in both Turkey and Japan.

Tactically speaking

Adam Clery emerges from his tactics bunker to outline how Kobbie Mainoo could help to fix England’s oldest problem heading into the Euros, why John McGinn is the embodiment of a much bolder, braver Scotland and exactly what Greece did to rock the football world in 2004.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

On loan at Sunderland from Barnsley since January, Manchester-born midfielder Callum Styles reveals how he came to represent Hungary and why he can’t wait for Euro 2024.

Maidstone United goalkeeper Lucas Colovan isn’t fazed by non-league free-kick takers – he used to help former Lyon set-piece icon Juninho Pernambucano fine-tune his technique.

Lifelong Bees fan Charlie Cassen remembers some of Barnet’s Best & Worst moments, including Barry Fry magic, tooth-chipping celebrations and Edgar Davids’ divine dreadlocks.

From Kermorgant’s curse to “Deeeeney!” and Derby’s ‘Spygate’ revenge, the EFL play-offs provide unparalleled drama on and off the field – we pick out a bunch of our favourites.

Club vs country: A gaggle of EFL, non-league and Scottish teams have come up against international opponents over the years, with unimpressive Wonders of the World, kung-fu fighting and mind-blowing Elton John shopping sprees among the myriad hijinks on show.

The Mixer

Our round-up of football’s summer essentials features a retro Italia 90 bucket hat, Kylian Mbappe’s futuristic sunglasses and some sumptuous Genoa, Roma and Malaga jerseys.

Upfront

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

Bayern Munich goal machine Harry Kane names the games that changed his life, while FFT columnist Jules Breach weighs up England’s chances of success in Germany on July 14.

Master our Euros quiz on subjects ranging from Ronaldo to Roteiro, then read New Order idol Peter Hook regale tales about recording World In Motion with Gazza in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate who will win the Euros, hear how Fleetwood Town’s sister club have thrived in the UAE and bid farewell to the man who played West Brom mascot Boiler Man.

In the Players Lounge this month…

Darius Vassell reflects on his Euro 2004 penalty miss against Portugal, Eidur Gudjohnsen happily harks back to Iceland’s stunning humiliation of England at Euro 2016 and former Netherlands defender Khalid Boulahrouz recalls a couple of feisty meetings with Portugal.

Perfect XI

Ex-Manchester City, Everton and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen plumps for many of the Euro 2022-winning outfit, plus a sprinkling of Lyon stars including a Ballon d’Or winner.