Why are Premier League players wearing black armbands this weekend?
Premier League players will wear black armbands this week in honour of the victims of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
Premier League players are wearing black armbands during this weekend's games, as the league pays its respects to the victims of the catastrophic earthquakes which struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.
More than 24,000 people are known to have lost their lives in the quakes, which caused widespread destruction in south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria.
On Saturday, the Premier League confirmed that it would donate £1m to the ongoing mission to help those impacted by the disaster. A statement from the league read (opens in new tab):
"The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed thousands of people.
"The League will make a £1million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.
"Also, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives, or are affected by these tragic events, Premier League players and PGMOL officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend.
"Fans can also donate to the DEC’s Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.