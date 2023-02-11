Why are Premier League players wearing black armbands this weekend?

By Tom Hancock
Premier League players will wear black armbands this week in honour of the victims of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

A black armband in seen on the sleeve of Vladimir Coufal of West Ham United as a mark of respect following the death Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, United Kingdom on 18 September, 2022.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Premier League players are wearing black armbands during this weekend's games, as the league pays its respects to the victims of the catastrophic earthquakes which struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

More than 24,000 people are known to have lost their lives in the quakes, which caused widespread destruction in south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria.

On Saturday, the Premier League confirmed that it would donate £1m to the ongoing mission to help those impacted by the disaster. A statement from the league read (opens in new tab):

"The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed thousands of people. 

"The League will make a £1million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

"Also, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives, or are affected by these tragic events, Premier League players and PGMOL officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend.

"Fans can also donate to the DEC’s Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal."

