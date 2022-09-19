Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit: The most divisive Belgian shirt… ever?

The Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit is here – and yes, that's fire on the sleeves.

Adidas haven't been afraid to be marmite with this one, recalling shirts from Year 7 discos and dropping their new textless logo for the first time with the Belgium kit. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to wear this one – and it looks like the German manufacturer are trying to stoke the flames on an ageing Golden Generation for a little longer.

The rest of the Adidas World Cup kits have all dropped, along with the Adidas away shirt for the Belgians, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit reminds us a lot of the darts…

Here at FFT, we don't have happy memories of the Belgium shirt from four years ago – but we're not too sure if that's just because the Red Devils beat England twice.

Still, this one is a lot sleeker and less in-your-face than the centralised, diamond-heavy shirt from 2018. The red is a touch more pink and the black sleeves are a nice addition, with that same red used for the three stripes. So far, so good.

But we're going to have to talk about that fire pattern, aren't we?

While the fire will divide fans – as much as Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid seems to have done – you have to say that Adidas have handled it classily. It's a geometric pattern designed to look like fire rather than a massive photographic print. Now that would look naff.

For a side that call themselves the Red Devils, it makes sense on a literal basis. And at least it's not boring. But that doesn't make it a winner in everyone's eyes.

We expect that this won't be unanimously adored by Belgians but that's OK. It's at least something a little bit different – and hey, if you don't like it, the all-black Women's Euros kit (opens in new tab) from earlier on in 2022 is a more than adequate substitute for you to shell out for.

You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

Adidas Belgium 2022 World Cup home shirt Adidas have at least done all they can to make this one smart and classy… it's just fire isn't for some Specifications Sizes: XS-2XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fire! + Black sleeves feels fresh + Nice collar on this one Reasons to avoid - Fire is going to be polarising, isn't it? - Red looks slightly washed out

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Adidas Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).