Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit: The most divisive Belgian shirt… ever?
The Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit is absolute flames – no, really…
The Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit is here – and yes, that's fire on the sleeves.
Adidas haven't been afraid to be marmite with this one, recalling shirts from Year 7 discos and dropping their new textless logo for the first time with the Belgium kit. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to wear this one – and it looks like the German manufacturer are trying to stoke the flames on an ageing Golden Generation for a little longer.
The rest of the Adidas World Cup kits have all dropped, along with the Adidas away shirt for the Belgians, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.
FFT's verdict
The Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit reminds us a lot of the darts…
Here at FFT, we don't have happy memories of the Belgium shirt from four years ago – but we're not too sure if that's just because the Red Devils beat England twice.
Still, this one is a lot sleeker and less in-your-face than the centralised, diamond-heavy shirt from 2018. The red is a touch more pink and the black sleeves are a nice addition, with that same red used for the three stripes. So far, so good.
But we're going to have to talk about that fire pattern, aren't we?
While the fire will divide fans – as much as Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid seems to have done – you have to say that Adidas have handled it classily. It's a geometric pattern designed to look like fire rather than a massive photographic print. Now that would look naff.
For a side that call themselves the Red Devils, it makes sense on a literal basis. And at least it's not boring. But that doesn't make it a winner in everyone's eyes.
We expect that this won't be unanimously adored by Belgians but that's OK. It's at least something a little bit different – and hey, if you don't like it, the all-black Women's Euros kit (opens in new tab) from earlier on in 2022 is a more than adequate substitute for you to shell out for.
You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.
Buy the shirt
Adidas Belgium 2022 World Cup home shirt
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Adidas Belgium 2022 World Cup home kit?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Belgium 2022 World Cup Home Kit?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1