The new Tottenham home kit 23/24 has brand-new twist to it

Nike have dropped the new Tottenham home kit 23/24 – and there's something a little different about this one.

Tottenham Hotspur are ready for a revolution in 2023/24, as Ange Postecoglu takes the reins – and though Harry Kane's future is uncertain, he's front and centre for the marketing shots, here.

This is a nice shirt: one of the best we've seen from Nike since they started supplying for the Lilywhites. But hang on… is that white shorts?

The new Tottenham home kit 23/24 is subtle, modern and absolutely stunning

White shirts, navy shorts. That's what we know and expect from Tottenham: though the club do have a tradition that they don white shorts in European competition. This caused a bit of a fashion faux-pas when Spurs reached the Champions League final, after all. That campaign, Mauricio Pochettino's team had a white top with a navy gradient at the bottom… which looks slightly ridiculous with white shorts.

So it's intriguing to see that all the photos of the players wearing this shirt are with… white shorts. Intriguing, because the north Londoners won't be in Europe next season.

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

Traditionalists may be up in arms about that but in our opinion, it's nice for a change. Manchester United went with black shorts to break with the cycle a few seasons back and it looked refreshing.

Still, looking at the actual shirt itself, there's plenty to love with this one. There's a subtle, ultra-modern pattern across the top itself, which looks pretty without drawing any unnecessary attention from the gleaming white.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur) (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur) (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur) (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur) (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

The rest of it is extremely clean, with a rounded collar and basic navy cuffs. It's almost impossible to keep reinventing this wheel – and yet Nike have delivered something much nicer than last year's volt-flavoured home top and more interesting than the previous season's overly-simplistic white tee.

Surely this is a nice enough kit to convince Harry to stay?

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

