The new Tottenham home kit 23/24 has brand-new twist to it
Nike's new Tottenham home kit 23/24 is out, with a subtle tweak on the design that could well divide Spurs fans
Nike have dropped the new Tottenham home kit 23/24 – and there's something a little different about this one.
Tottenham Hotspur are ready for a revolution in 2023/24, as Ange Postecoglu takes the reins – and though Harry Kane's future is uncertain, he's front and centre for the marketing shots, here.
This is a nice shirt: one of the best we've seen from Nike since they started supplying for the Lilywhites. But hang on… is that white shorts?
FFT's verdict
The new Tottenham home kit 23/24 is subtle, modern and absolutely stunning
White shirts, navy shorts. That's what we know and expect from Tottenham: though the club do have a tradition that they don white shorts in European competition. This caused a bit of a fashion faux-pas when Spurs reached the Champions League final, after all. That campaign, Mauricio Pochettino's team had a white top with a navy gradient at the bottom… which looks slightly ridiculous with white shorts.
So it's intriguing to see that all the photos of the players wearing this shirt are with… white shorts. Intriguing, because the north Londoners won't be in Europe next season.
Traditionalists may be up in arms about that but in our opinion, it's nice for a change. Manchester United went with black shorts to break with the cycle a few seasons back and it looked refreshing.
Still, looking at the actual shirt itself, there's plenty to love with this one. There's a subtle, ultra-modern pattern across the top itself, which looks pretty without drawing any unnecessary attention from the gleaming white.
The rest of it is extremely clean, with a rounded collar and basic navy cuffs. It's almost impossible to keep reinventing this wheel – and yet Nike have delivered something much nicer than last year's volt-flavoured home top and more interesting than the previous season's overly-simplistic white tee.
Surely this is a nice enough kit to convince Harry to stay?
Buy the shirt
Nike Tottenham home kit 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shift info
What is the sizing like on the new Tottenham home kit for 2023/24?
The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Nike have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the new Tottenham home kit for 2023/24?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.
"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
