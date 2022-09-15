Portugal 2022 World Cup home kit: Is Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup shirt inspired by Monaco?

The Portugal 2022 World Cup home kit is out – and this one is going to get plenty of attention for a bold new design.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now 37, it seems increasingly likely that the Peter Pan of the Portuguese game won't be playing at the 2026 edition of the tournament, making Qatar his final hurrah. Nike have chosen for him to go out with a bang, too, seemingly taking inspiration from Monaco shirts to give this top a diagonal green block across the body.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for the Selecao has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Portugal 2022 World Cup home kit is maybe the most daring that Nike have ever delivered

After all, it's usually the same template: dark red, bits of gold, bits of green. You have to go back to 2014 for a Portugal shirt that wasn't a minimal dark red with barely any pattern – Euro 2020 went with a polo collar, while 2018's was also a simplistic masterpiece.

But this one breaks with all that tradition. The first thing it recalls is the Monaco shirt, with a diagonal block of colour – yes, in exactly the same corner, too. It's more green than has ever been on a Selecao shirt. So much so that it might enforce kit clashes.

The tone of the red has lightened from the last two efforts, while the gold is now a more yellow tone. But still, this one has divided opinion online.

In its defence, this is still a stunning shirt. If Nike had delivered a pattern like this for the away jersey, we'd all be fawning over it. There's a beautiful icon on the back of the neck recalling the pattern in the Portuguese flag itself while the colours all look lovely.

It's nice to see a more yellowy gold this time around, too. A few of the more recent Portugal shirts have felt somewhat samey. Unfortunately, the squad numbers will yet again appear under the Nike Swoosh on the front. We loved it in 2018 – but that's three times in a row now that they've put the numbers there.

Overall, there will be some strong opinions on this one. Should Cristiano Ronaldo bow out of World Cup football with a particularly memorable tournament, however, be sure to notice the 180s made on how this thing looks. The World Cup makes many an icon, after all.

