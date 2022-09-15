Portugal 2022 World Cup away kit: One of the simplest, most striking shirts in Qatar

The Portugal 2022 World Cup away kit has been released, with the Selecao returning to something a little more classic.

Nike haven't been afraid to mix things up with the Portuguese change strips over the years. But if this is to be Cristiano Ronaldo's final frontier on a World Cup stage – he'll be in his 40s by the next one, though that's not beyond him – then at least the side he captains will look smart in this.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the Selecao has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Portugal 2022 World Cup away kit feels like a return to the days of Luis Figo

Over the past decade or so, Nike have been round in circles with Portugal away shirts. There was the white effort with the red/green cross – that was lovely – there's even been a black jersey in there somewhere. The mint green shirts received mixed reviews, while the nation took to Russia four years ago with a stunning white change top that had hundreds of tiny crosses detailed in it.

Only once in the 2010s did Portugal ever wear a white top with navy trim – it was far more popular about 20 years ago, now – but now they've returned to that base. Well, sort of… it's not actually white white.

"The away kit uses Sail White, an off-white tone, to ensure the Portuguese stands out in a sea of bright white kits," Nike say, splitting the finest of hairs. We can assure you, guys, that this doesn't "stand out" enough for Portugal to wear against the England home shirt.

The Portugal 2022 World Cup home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

It might not be pure white but boy, is it fresh. The navy is excellently picked, the yellowy gold esfera armilar icon on the back of the home shirt's neck is present here, while there's a flash of red on one side at the base of the shirt, with a flash of green directly opposite. Nice touch.

And those central blocks across the chest: it's seemingly a bit of a random choice but it looks nice. It makes this shirt feel a little different from your run-of-the-mill Selecao change stripes and it's nice to see exactly the same shades from the home effort on this one for cohesion.

The Portugal 2022 World Cup away kit (Image credit: Nike)

It's looking likely that Qatar will be Ronaldo's final stage, perhaps in international football full stop. This could well become an iconic jersey in years to come – at the very least, a cult favourite.

the rest of the World Cup kits (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

Nike Portugal 2022 World Cup away shirt Sail white with block colour for Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup swansong Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Chest block pattern is something different, at least + Nice that it's not another light green + Red and green on either side of the shirt is a cool touch + Navy cuffs and Nike Swoosh Reasons to avoid - Not the most exciting design Nike have come up with…

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike Portugal 2022 World Cup away kit? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike Portugal 2022 World Cup away kit? The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says. "Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up." If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.