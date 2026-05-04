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How to watch Everton vs Manchester City for FREE: TV details for Monday Night Football

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Everton are bidding to dent Man City's title hopes in the second of two games on Monday

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland still leads the Premier League&#039;s scoring charts
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland still leads the Premier League's scoring charts (Image credit: Getty Images)
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