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How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford for FREE: Live streams as Pep Guardiola's side cling on to Premier League title hopes

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Pep Guardiola's men need everything to go their way in order to regain the Premier League title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Hill Dickinson Stadium on May 4, 2026 in Liverpool, England.
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Image)
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