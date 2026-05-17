Can I watch Everton vs Sunderland on TV? Streaming information as both sides eye slim European dreams

Watch Everton vs Sunderland today as the Toffees play their final home game of the season against the Black Cats, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Sunderland key information • Date: Sunday, 17 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Everton have achieved just a 33% win percentage on home soil this season, with the Hill Dickinson the venue for the Toffees' penultimate Premier League clash.

Sunderland have enjoyed a brilliant campaign back in the top-flight, all things considered, and still have a very slim outside chance of European football.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Everton vs Sunderland from anywhere

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📺 Stream Everton vs Sunderland

Watch Everton vs Sunderland in the UK

Everton vs Sunderland will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Everton vs Sunderland in the US

Everton vs Sunderland will be shown live in the United States on Peacock and NBCSN.

NBCSN is available via cord-cutter as well, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Everton vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Everton vs Sunderland. Prices start at AU$32/month which includes access to all Stan's TV content as well.

Everton vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Everton head into Sunday's meeting with Sunderland four points shy of the top seven, after twice surrendering a lead against Palace last weekend.

The Toffees now know they probably have to win both of their remaining games, whilst also hoping for a couple of favours from the team in and around them to qualify for Europe next season.

Idrissa Gueye remains a slight doubt for Sunday due to the minor injury that kept him out of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Jack Grealish (foot) and Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) are also expected to continue on the sidelines.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Manchester United last weekend has again left them thinking what if, as Michael Carrick rang in the changes at the Stadium of Light.

It's even stevens as we head into the final two games for Regis Le Bris's side, having now posted 12 wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats this season.

Sunderland have already tasted success at the Hill Dickinson Stadium once this season.

The Black Cats prevailed on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup after also holding Everton to a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light earlier this term.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tickets

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-1 Sunderland

Two teams whose seasons are petering out, we are going for a draw.