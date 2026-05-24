How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton for FREE: Live streams for crucial Premier League clash in North London, team news

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton today as Roberto De Zerbi aims to steer Spurs clear off the drop, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Premier League relegation battle reaches its crescendo in the capital this afternoon and Tottenham Hotspur's advantage over West Ham United is their best bet when it comes to squeezing out a performance.

Everton are in London looking to end the season on a high and cause their hosts a miserable summer of preparing for the second tier.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton for free? Yes! In the US, NBC is broadcasting Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

Tottenham vs Everton: Team News

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Spence, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Everton XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton from anywhere

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📺 Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the UK

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will be shown live in the United States on Peacock Premium.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock With half of all Premier League games streaming live, Peacock is still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the monthly starting price.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton. It costs $20 to add Stan Sport to a base Stan plan (which starts at $12), so fans in Oz have it very good indeed!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Premier League preview

Spurs have played some huge matches in the past and even in their recent history. A year ago, they won the final of the Europa League and secured a return to Champions League football.

The visit of Everton today is right up there with the biggest. Two Premier League ever-presents meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and De Zerbi's team remain at risk of relegation.

A draw will be enough to save Spurs from the drop and send West Ham United back into the Championship irrespective of what happens between the Hammers and Leeds United at the London Stadium.

On the day Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy south of the river, the capital is set to host four matches, and one or two railway stations are likely to be a bit lively.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

For Everton, the stakes are frustratingly but perhaps mercifully low. The Toffees can still qualify for a European spot and will want to do their part even if their situation stretches the word 'possible' to its limits.

Everton's recent results don't suggest they're likely to turn up in North London today and turn over opponents fighting for their lives, but stranger things happen in football every day.

Mid-table might be a relief for Everton in the grand scheme of things but only temporarily. They evaded the threat of relegation in the recent past and a meaningful push for Europe has to be the next step.

For now, it's Tottenham's turn to make sure a miserable Premier League season doesn't end in disaster.

See also ► How many European places does the Premier League get?