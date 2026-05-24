How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal for FREE: Live stream details as Mikel Arteta's side set to be crowned Premier League champions

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal today as the Gunners are set to be crowned Premier League champions, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal have done it.

After Manchester City's draw at Bournemouth earlier this week, the Gunners will be crowned Premier League champions against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Eagles have bigger fish to fry, with Rayo Vallecano to come in their UEFA Conference League final, as they bid for a place in next season's Europa League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal for free? Yes, indeed, you can. In the US, CNBC is broadcasting Crystal Palace vs Arsenal. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

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📺 Stream Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the US

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be shown live in the United States on CNBC.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on CNBC CNBC is your destination for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal this weekend if you are a US viewer. Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month or $149.99 for the year.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including Sunderland vs Chelsea. It costs $20 to add Stan Sport to a base Stan plan (which starts at $12), so fans in Oz have it very good indeed!

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

Crystal Palace can look forward to a European final as they play out their final Premier League fixture of the season against champions Arsenal.

Set to hand the Gunners a guard of honour, the Eagles have much bigger priorities ahead, as manager Oliver Glasner looks to bow out with one final piece of silverware on Wednesday.

Winning against Rayo Vallecano would mean automatic qualification to next season's Europa League and Palace will fancy their chances given Villa's success this year.

In the Premier League, Glasner's men can finish 14th, 15th or 16th, not that any of that matters at this juncture.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal have finally done it and their joy was confirmed after Manchester City could only manage a draw at European chasers Bournemouth earlier this week.

The Gunners have been up and down across different stages of the season, but have finally got over the line with just one game left to go.

It'll be a hot ticket for that away end at Selhurst Park, but manager Arteta has already stressed how he wants his side to remain focused ahead of a huge UEFA Champions League final with PSG.

It remains to be seen whether he goes full strength in this one or rests some of his key men for the clash with Luis Enrique's side on May 30.

See also ► How many European places does the Premier League get?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

This game means so little to both teams. FourFourTwo predicts a 1-1 draw in Croydon.