How to watch Premier League final day 2025/26 for FREE: Live streams and TV info as relegation battle and race for Europe reaches decider

It promises to be a nervy final day for Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi

Watch Premier League final day 2025/26 today as the relegation battle and race for Europe reaches a climax, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It is a huge day at both ends of the Premier League but neutrals' eyes will be trained towards the foot of the table, where two massive clubs are bidding to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton knowing a draw would be enough to secure survival, but a defeat would open the door to West Ham United, who could climb out of the bottom three if they beat Leeds United at the London Stadium.

The race for Europe also offers plenty of intrigue. Can Aston Villa hold onto fourth spot? Will Bournemouth qualify for the Champions League? Can Brentford or Sunderland force their way into the top eight? We're about to find out.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Premier League final day 2025/26 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Premier League final day 2025/26 fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date & Time Match UK US Australia Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Brighton vs Man Utd Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Burnley vs Wolves Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Sky Sports CNBC Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Fulham vs Newcastle Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Liverpool vs Brentford Sky Sports Syfy Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Man City vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Nottm Forest vs Bournemouth Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Sunderland vs Chelsea Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Tottenham vs Everton Sky Sports NBC, Peacock Stan Sport Sunday May 24

16:00 BST / 11:00 ET West Ham vs Leeds Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport