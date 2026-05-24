How to watch Premier League final day 2025/26 for FREE: Live streams and TV info as relegation battle and race for Europe reaches decider
The Premier League relegation battle and race for Europe will be decided on a huge final day of the season
Watch Premier League final day 2025/26 today as the relegation battle and race for Europe reaches a climax, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026
• Kick-off time (all fixtures): 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET / 1:00am AEST
• Free Streams: NBC / USA Network/ Syfy / CNBC via YouTube TV (10-day free trial)
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock / USA Network / Syfy (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
It is a huge day at both ends of the Premier League but neutrals' eyes will be trained towards the foot of the table, where two massive clubs are bidding to avoid relegation to the Championship.
Tottenham Hotspur host Everton knowing a draw would be enough to secure survival, but a defeat would open the door to West Ham United, who could climb out of the bottom three if they beat Leeds United at the London Stadium.
The race for Europe also offers plenty of intrigue. Can Aston Villa hold onto fourth spot? Will Bournemouth qualify for the Champions League? Can Brentford or Sunderland force their way into the top eight? We're about to find out.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Premier League final day 2025/26 online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Premier League final day 2025/26 fixtures
Date & Time
Match
UK
US
Australia
Sunday May 24
Brighton vs Man Utd
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Burnley vs Wolves
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Sky Sports
CNBC
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Fulham vs Newcastle
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Liverpool vs Brentford
Sky Sports
Syfy
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Man City vs Aston Villa
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Nottm Forest vs Bournemouth
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Sunderland vs Chelsea
Sky Sports
Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
Tottenham vs Everton
Sky Sports
NBC, Peacock
Stan Sport
Sunday May 24
West Ham vs Leeds
Sky Sports
USA Network
Stan Sport
Can I watch Premier League final day 2025/26 for free?
The short answer is yes!
YouTube TV's 10-day free trial in the US gives you access to NBC Universal, which has live coverage of all 10 Premier League final day games across various channels
You can watch the games on CNBC, USA Network, Syfy and (in selected regions) NBC th