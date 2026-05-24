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How to watch Premier League final day 2025/26 for FREE: Live streams and TV info as relegation battle and race for Europe reaches decider

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The Premier League relegation battle and race for Europe will be decided on a huge final day of the season

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Roberto De Zerbi during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
It promises to be a nervy final day for Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Premier League final day 2025/26 today as the relegation battle and race for Europe reaches a climax, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League final day 2025/26 key information

• Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026

• Kick-off time (all fixtures): 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET / 1:00am AEST

• Free Streams: NBC / USA Network/ Syfy / CNBC via YouTube TV (10-day free trial)

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock / USA Network / Syfy (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

It is a huge day at both ends of the Premier League but neutrals' eyes will be trained towards the foot of the table, where two massive clubs are bidding to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton knowing a draw would be enough to secure survival, but a defeat would open the door to West Ham United, who could climb out of the bottom three if they beat Leeds United at the London Stadium.

The race for Europe also offers plenty of intrigue. Can Aston Villa hold onto fourth spot? Will Bournemouth qualify for the Champions League? Can Brentford or Sunderland force their way into the top eight? We're about to find out.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Premier League final day 2025/26 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Premier League final day 2025/26 fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date & Time

Match

UK

US

Australia

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Brighton vs Man Utd

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Burnley vs Wolves

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Sky Sports

CNBC

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Fulham vs Newcastle

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Liverpool vs Brentford

Sky Sports

Syfy

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Man City vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Nottm Forest vs Bournemouth

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Sunderland vs Chelsea

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

Tottenham vs Everton

Sky Sports

NBC, Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday May 24
16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

West Ham vs Leeds

Sky Sports

USA Network

Stan Sport

Can I watch Premier League final day 2025/26 for free?

The short answer is yes!

YouTube TV's 10-day free trial in the US gives you access to NBC Universal, which has live coverage of all 10 Premier League final day games across various channels

You can watch the games on CNBC, USA Network, Syfy and (in selected regions) NBC th