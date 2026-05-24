How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa for FREE: Live streams for final day Europa League after-party

Is this the swansong of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium?

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa today as Man City fans prepare to say goodbye to Pep Guardiola, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

"I'm drunk," one Aston Villa player announced to the gathered masses at Birmingham's Centenary Square late on Thursday afternoon. He certainly wasn't the only one.

Villa were showing off their first major trophy for 30 years not even a day after winning it and the carnage on the top deck of that open top bus must have been witnessed with a degree of relief by any Arsenal fans who happened upon the scene in England's second city.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa for free? Yes! In the US, NBCSN is broadcasting Manchester City vs Aston Villa. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa from anywhere

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📺 Stream Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the UK

Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Action.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, Now is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the US

Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be shown live in the United States on Peacock Premium.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including Sunderland vs Chelsea. It costs $20 to add Stan Sport to a base Stan plan (which starts at $12), so fans in Oz have it very good indeed!

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Unai Emery's triumphant Lions celebrated their silverware in some style. At the time of writing, they still are. With a pot in the cabinet and a Champions League place earned twice over, today's visit to the Etihad Stadium isn't likely to be the same rip-roaring affair that saw them beat Liverpool nine days ago.

Luckily for Arsenal, the visitors' lack of incentive can't do them any damage in a title race that ended the night before Villa's trophy drought. There's no predicting how the hyper-professional Emery will set his stall out against Man City but you don't beat them unless you really want to.

City have a big occasion of their own to enjoy, albeit with a touch of sadness to go with it. Having missed out on the Premier League title, the two domestic cup competitions now stand as Pep Guardiola's last two trophies in England.

This will be the Catalan's final game in charge of Man City, on familiar turf and in front of fans who will wave him off over the horizon in the belief that he built he modern version of their club.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Guardiola has won 15 serious trophies and a bunch of other stuff in his time as a Premier League manager, a significant return for a decade in the job. Missing out on the title might smart in the short-term but it won't detract from Guardiola's send-off.

For what it's worth, Matty Cash scored the only goal of the reverse fixture at the end of October as Villa began to soar for a couple of months.

Villa have won their last three home games against Man City but they've lost their last 15 Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium. Even with nothing tangible at stake, it's difficult to see City letting go of that particular record this afternoon.

See also ► ‘I am one of many players who will regret not winning something’ Gareth Barry looks back on an England career of frustration

Tickets

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FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 5-0 Aston Villa

If Villa show up on a bus with speakers and no roof, we won't be entirely shocked.