Subscribe to FourFourTwo TODAY to get our Ultimate World Cup Pack with everything you need to know ahead of the tournament
The 2026 World Cup is less than two months away - FourFourTwo's Ultimate World Cup Pack has everything you need to know
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The 2026 World Cup is almost here and it will be bigger than ever.
This summer's edition of the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, with 104 matches crammed into just 39 days across the USA, Mexico and Canada.
A feast of football awaits and new subscribers to FourFourTwo will get FourFourTwo's Ultimate World Cup Pack as a free gift with your first issue, giving you everything you need to be World Cup ready. Featuring a free copy of our first World Cup issue, our 84-page World Cup Guide, Giant Wall Chart and limited edition postcards, it's the perfect way to get in the mood for this summer's tournament - and all for up to 36% off with the promo code DP25K!
Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Subscribe to FourFourTwo TODAY and get our Ultimate World Cup Pack!
Our Ultimate World Cup Pack includes a free copy of our first World Cup issue, 84-page World Cup Guide, Giant Wall Chart and limited edition postcards.
The Deal: Get up to 36% off a magazine subscription AND our Ultimate World Cup Pack!