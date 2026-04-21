Subscribe to FourFourTwo TODAY to get our Ultimate World Cup Pack with everything you need to know ahead of the tournament

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The 2026 World Cup is less than two months away - FourFourTwo's Ultimate World Cup Pack has everything you need to know

FourFourTwo&#039;s Ultimate World Cup Pack
FourFourTwo's Ultimate World Cup Pack has everything you need to know ahead of the tournament (Image credit: Future)

The 2026 World Cup is almost here and it will be bigger than ever.

This summer's edition of the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, with 104 matches crammed into just 39 days across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo TODAY and get our Ultimate World Cup Pack!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo TODAY and get our Ultimate World Cup Pack!

Our Ultimate World Cup Pack includes a free copy of our first World Cup issue, 84-page World Cup Guide, Giant Wall Chart and limited edition postcards.

The Deal: Get up to 36% off a magazine subscription AND our Ultimate World Cup Pack!