Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal today as Pep Guardiola's side look to seize control of the Premier League title race, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 19 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

This isn't the day the Premier League title race will be decided on paper but this afternoon's result at the Etihad Stadium will have an enormous effect on what happens next.

Man City are six points behind the Gunners with a game in hand, a six-pointer on home soil today and a very comparable goal difference. It's fair to say one team is more accustomed to this situation than the other.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from anywhere

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