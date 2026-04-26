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How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon - Free Streams, TV Details for UWCL semi-final

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European champions Arsenal host Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final at Emirates Stadium

Mariona Caldentey Lindsey Heaps and Kadidiatou Diani of Olympique Lyonnais during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League semifinal first leg match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais on April 19, 2025
Arsenal host Lyon in the first leg on Sunday (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
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Watch Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women as the Gunners look to keep hold of their European crown, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Arsenal vs Lyon key information

• Date: Sunday 26 April

• Kick-off time: 3:30pm BST / 10:30am ET

• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

• TV & Streaming: