How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon - Free Streams, TV Details for UWCL semi-final
Features
By Ayisha Gulati published
European champions Arsenal host Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final at Emirates Stadium
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Watch Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women as the Gunners look to keep hold of their European crown, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.
Arsenal vs Lyon key information
• Date: Sunday 26 April
• Kick-off time: 3:30pm BST / 10:30am ET
• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: