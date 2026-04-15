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How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live stream details for HUGE Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg

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Kylian Mbappe's late goal gave the 15-time Champions League winners a lifeline

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe's goal kept the tie alive (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid today as European giants battle it out for a place in the last four of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid key information