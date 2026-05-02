How to watch Lyon vs Arsenal - Free Streams, TV Details for UWCL semi-final
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By Ayisha Gulati published
European champions Arsenal take a lead to Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final
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European champions Arsenal take a lead to Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final