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How to watch Lyon vs Arsenal - Free Streams, TV Details for UWCL semi-final

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European champions Arsenal take a lead to Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final First Leg match between Arsenal FC and OL Lyonnes at Arsenal Stadium on April 26, 2026
Arsenal go to Lyon for the second leg (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
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