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Watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth today as Mikel Arteta goes head to head with Andoni Iraola at the Emirates Stadium, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth key information
- Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET
- Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial (US)
- TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), Stan Sport (Australia)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off