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How to watch Freiburg vs Braga for FREE: Live stream details and TV info as the Arsenalistas pursue a place in the Europa League final

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Braga were victorious in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final

Rodrigo Zalazar and Matthias Ginter contest the ball during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 semi-finals first leg match between SC Braga and SC Freiburg at the Braga Municipal Stadium in Braga, Portugal, on April 30, 2026. (Photo by Diego Maranhao/NurPhoto)
Braga start the night with a 2-1 lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
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