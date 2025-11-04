How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV details as Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Anfield in the Champions League

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid today as the Reds welcome the 15-time Champions League winners, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

If Trent Alexander-Arnold thought he got a bit of stick from the Liverpool fans in his last days as a Red, he'll be anticipating pelters aplenty if he's named in Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid team at Anfield on Tuesday.

Xabi Alonso enjoys a rather different level of esteem among Liverpool supporters but this battle of European football giants will allow little room for sentiment.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is this week's Champions League match on Amazon Prime Video UK, which offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

That means you could sign up, watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free, then cancel if you don't think you'd get any lasting value out of the subscription.

Away from the UK at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and flawless unblocking, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UK?

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to one game per match week in the Champions League and their pick this week, understandably, is Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

Get Amazon Prime video Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Who are the commentators and pundits for Liverpool vs Real Madrid on Amazon Prime?

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the US

Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Tickets

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.