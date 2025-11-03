Who are the commentators and pundits for Liverpool vs Real Madrid on Amazon Prime?

The 2025-26 Champions League is being shown on Amazon Prime Video

The Champions League is back on Amazon Prime this week, when Premier League champions Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield.

Prime Video takes their pick of the fixtures from Europe's leading club competition and for their Gameweek 4 offering they're cameras are heading to Merseyside for a mouthwatering clash between two European giants.

Remember you just need an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to watch the match, as TNT Sports will be broadcasting the other fixtures throughout the opening matchday.

Amazon Prime's Line-up

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler will be on punditary duty (Image credit: Getty)

As ever, Amazon will have a star-packed panel for the Anfield clash, with Gabby Logan at the helm.

She will be joined by a quartet of English goalscorers, including former Liverpool strikers Robbie Fowler and Daniel Sturridge, plus ex-Arsenal forward Theo Walcott and former Manchester United, Everton and England attacker Wayne Rooney.

Jon Champion will be joined by Alan Shearer up in the commentary box, while former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg also joins the party, along with reporters Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe.

Liverpool's predicted line-up

Arne Slot's side returned to winning ways at the weekend (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool snapped their four-game Premier League losing streak when they beat Aston Villa on Saturday evening, but may again have to do without record signing Alexander Isak, who has been sidelined with a groin issue since the victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

Boss Arne Slot should be able to call on Curtis Jones, who has missed the past two games, after he returned to training on Monday afternoon.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video's Champions League coverage?

A new broadcast option called Prime Vision is available to fans this season, offering viewers real-time stats, graphics, and AI-driven analysis.

Previously used in NFL broadcasts, Prime Vision is designed to offer fans a deeper look into the tactical and analytical aspects of the game, should they wish to access them, via several key features outlined below:

Physical Insights: Viewers will be able to track and compare players' physical output in real-time. This includes metrics such as running speed, jump height, and shot speed.

Player ID: Whichever player is in possession, a name-slate will appear above their head in real-time, useful for identifying players in lesser-known teams.

Tactical Map: This view allows fans to see all 22 players' positions on the field in real-time, offering the same perspective as the coaching staff.

Momentum: Below the Tactical Map, a momentum bar uses an AI model to predict which team has the best chance of scoring in the next 10 seconds.

Advanced Analytics: Amazon Prime coverage will feature advanced metrics to bring viewers more info than ever before. This includes live Expected Goals (xG) data, shot quality (xGOT), and expected pass (xPass), among others.

Passing Options: Using a player's position and direction, Prime Vision highlights the three most likely passing options available to them.