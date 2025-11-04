How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV details, preview as Mikel Arteta's Gunners defend perfect Champions League start

Watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal as runaway Czech champions welcome the north Londoners today, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will soon be in Champions League action at the picturesque home of Slavia Prague in the suburbs of the Czech capital.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have won all three of their matches in this season's league phase in Europe's premier club competition and visit the winless Red and Whites on Tuesday.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Slavia Prague online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal for free?

You can watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has live coverage on the free-to-air TV channel Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Play free streaming site.

It's one of five Champions League matches available for free this week in Ireland, and it's immediately followed on the Virgin Media schedule by PSG vs Bayern Munich, so you can settle in for a great night of UCL action.

Away from Ireland right now? A good VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal from anywhere

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal in the UK?

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's a 5:45pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal in the US

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live through Stan Sport.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Champions League preview

Arsenal have won eight of their 10 meetings with Prague's top two clubs in European competition, two of them against Slavia. They beat Tuesday's opponents 7-0 in their first meeting and 4-0 in the most recent, with two draws in between.

Slavia have pitted their wits against six England teams in all and have beaten only two: Leeds United in the futile second leg of the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2000 and Leicester City in the Europa League in 2021.

Manager Jindrich Trpisovksy has been in charge since 2017 and has overseen half of the club's eight national titles. They're top of the Czech league after 14 games this season but yet to pick up a win in Europe.

Arsenal have had nothing but wins in the Champions League this season. They started the league phase by beating Athletic Club at San Mames and Olympiacos at home.

In their most recent European match the Gunners put four past the usually stubborn Atletico Madrid, and it's their own defensive robustness that's caught the eye even more than their potency.

Arsenal have conceded three goals in the Premier League this season and are as yet unbreached in the Champions League. It's a compelling basis for a trophy assault on multiple fronts.

Arteta is the architect of some quite brilliant form but must also contend with a number of significant injury concerns.

New signings Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke have joined Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard in the treatment room.

The loss of Martinelli removes three of Arsenal's eight Champions League goals from their line-up along with one from Gyokeres but Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka are all off the mark in Europe.

With Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, Inter Milan and Kairat to come, a fourth win would put them in prime position for a top eight finish at the half-way point.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal

FourFourTwo predicts another comfortable Champions League win for Arsenal while Slavia's quest for a first European win of the season goes on.