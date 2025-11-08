Is West Ham vs Burnley on TV? Live streams, preview and how to watch Premier League bottom-of-the-table clash

Tomas Soucek celebrates after wrapping up the points for West Ham against Newcastle United

Watch West Ham vs Burnley today as both teams battle it out for a precious three points at the bottom of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the broadcast information right here.

West Ham vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

West Ham enjoyed an uplifting win over Newcastle United last time out, as Nuno Espirito Santo tasted victory for the first time in his Hammers tenure.

Tomas Soucek made sure of the points late on, as the Czech international forced the ball over the line after some poor Magpies defending.

Burnley come into this one following their 2-0 defeat against title-chasers Arsenal, but did win consecutive games against Leeds and Wolves before that.

Scott Parker's men have made a solid account of themselves thus far, and a win heading into the November international break would be another huge marker.

Read on for all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch West Ham vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is West Ham vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

West Ham vs Burnley falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in the US

West Ham vs Burnley is available to both watch and stream in the United States via Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock <p>Roughly half of all Premier League games are live-streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year. Roughly half of all Premier League games are live-streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in Australia

Fans of Premier League football in Australia can watch West Ham vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport <p>Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan, and you'll be streaming the action within minutes. Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan, and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now, as it's fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

West Ham vs Burnley: Premier League preview

The Hammers endured a difficult start to the season and thus departed it was time to say bye-bye to former boss Graham Potter.

In came ex-Forest boss Espirito Santo and the 51-year-old tasted sweet success against Newcastle last weekend at the London Stadium.

Ultimately tasked with keeping West Ham in the Premier League this term, the Portuguese boss says he will do all he can to retain the Hammers' top-flight status.

"[It is a] totally different match - totally different team with good players," said Nuno on the Clarets earlier this week.

"Burnley under Scott [Parker] have been hard. We've been watching how good they've been, and we expect a totally different match."

Burnley will be without Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts (both knee) for their trip to the capital, but Parker has confirmed that defender Hjalmar Ekdal is okay.

Ekdal was pictured with a corker of a black eye in training this week, but looks fit to play in what could be a vital clash for the Clarets.

Fortunes will have to be on their side too, with the underdogs having come out on top in only two of their last 11 top-flight away meetings against West Ham.

What is more alarming is the fact that they have conceded a total of 20 goals in that time, and something will have to give at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-2 Burnley

We don't know why, but FourFourTwo are backing the Clarets to pick up a statement win against Nuno's side on Saturday afternoon.