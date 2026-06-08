World Cup 2026 dark horses who could shock the world - and why Norway top our list

Erling Haaland's Norway are getting ready for their first tournament since 1998

When you go back through the annals of World Cup history, some of the most memorable tournament moments are those when an unfancied team upsets the apple cart and gatecrashes the latter stages of the competition.

Just about every one of the 22 World Cups played so far have seen a dark horse from outside the sport’s established elite crash the party, such as 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, third-placed finishers Turkey in 2002 or Cameroon who took England to the brink in the 1990 quarter-finals.

So who are the under-the-radar teams to keep an eye on when the action gets underway in North America later this week? FourFourTwo runs over some contenders…

Norway

Martin Odegaard has skippered Arsenal to the title this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Norway are making their first World Cup appearance since 1998 and have something of a Golden Generation, which puts them in pole dark horse position.

No team in world football will ever want to play a fit and firing Erling Haaland, while freshly-minted Premier League title-winning skipper Martin Odegaard will be joined by the likes of Oscar Bobb, Julian Ryerson and Alexander Sorloth in a squad that features plenty of experience of playing in - and winning - Europe’s top five leagues.

Haaland’s 16 strikes in qualifying didn’t even make up half of the team’s European-best of 37 goals and the whole team will need to be firing if they are to see off France, Senegal and Iraq in one of the competition’s toughest groups.

Ecuador

Ecuador are tough to beat (Image credit: Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Much has been made of the challenging climate that teams will face in North America and if any team is well-placed to take advantage of any European struggles in the heat, it will be Ecuador.

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And it’s not just the conditioning of La Tricolor that the World Cup elder statement need to worry about, as under boss Sebastian Beccacece, Ecuador have lost just once in 19 matches and finished behind only Argentina in South American qualifcation.

In Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho they plenty of big-name players who have come together to make a tough, hard to beat outfit that are more than capable of getting out of a group containing Germany, Ivory Coast and Curacao and matching their 2006 run to the last-16. Their football may not always be pretty, but it can be very effective.

Mexico

Mexico have not won a World Cup knockout game for four decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

Host nations are often able to leveage being on home soil to over-perform, and from the three we have to chose from this time out, it is Mexico who look the most likely to trouble the second half of the tournament.

Placed alongside Czech Republic, South Korea and South Africa in Group A, Mexico are in the habit of winning tour