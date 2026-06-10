Why Norway are the 2026 World Cup dark horses... and they don't even need to rely on Erling Haaland

Norway are ready to shine at the 2026 World Cup

Norway's World Cup pedigree is modest, to say the least.

With just three appearances at the finals prior to World Cup 2026, the Scandinavian nation have qualified fewer times than Iran, Bulgaria and Algeria. They have won only two games at the tournament in their history and have progressed beyond the first round just once, when they reached the last 16 in 1998.

Norway have waited 28 years for another crack at football's biggest stage, but they are back with a vengeance - and ready to show that their quality extends far beyond a certain Manchester City striker...

The star attraction for Norway

Erling Haaland is Norway's all-time record goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, we realise we were just saying that Norway are not a one-man team - but we cannot start anywhere other than Erling Haaland.

The 25-year-old's incredible goalscoring feats in the Premier League are well-documented and he has brought that form onto the international stage, with an astonishing 55 goals in 50 games for his country.

Haaland was the top scorer in Europe during World Cup qualifying, finding the net 16 times in eight matches - nobody else scored more than eight - including five in an 11-1 obliteration of Moldova.

After picking up his third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons with City, he will know that carrying that prolific form into the World Cup will almost guarantee Norway go deep into the tournament.

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