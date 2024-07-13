Leaked England XI reveals Gareth Southgate's Ollie Watkins and Luke Shaw Euro 2024 final decisions

Ollie Watkins was the match-winner for England in the Euro 2024 semi-finals

England's final preparations ahead of Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final against Spain are well underway, with the squad having now departed for Berlin.

The Three Lions are getting ready for their first-ever major final on foreign soil as they look to end their 58-year trophy drought, with boss Gareth Southgate looking to join Sir Alf Ramsey as the only managers to have lifted silverware with the national team.

The 53-year-old saw his team edge past the Netherlands on Wednesday evening thanks to an injury-time goal from substitute Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa striker’s late turn and finish has been followed by calls to start the 28-year-old against Spain, creating one of a number of selection dilemmas for the boss.

Luke Shaw's return to fitness also means there is a decision to be made at left-back, with the Manchester United man replacing Kieran Tripper, who has been struggling with a recent groin injury, at half-time against the Dutch.

Shaw has played just 57 minutes in Germany, his first football since mid-February when he suffered a hamstring injury with Manchester United and according to The Sun, he will again start on the bench in Berlin.

Their report states the Southgate will name an unchanged XI to face Spain on Sunday evening, with Trippier retaining his place in the starting line-up, while Watkins will again have to settle for a place on the bench.

Gareth Southgate celebrating the semi-final win over the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

That would likely mean England would retain a back-three of Marc Guehi, John Stones and Kyle Walker, with Trippier and Bukayo Saka operating as wing-backs. Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo would continue in central midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden behind striker Harry Kane.

All 26 members of Southgate’s squad trained as normal at the team’s Blankenhain base before departing for Berlin via coach on Saturday afternoon.

