Euro 2024: Who will win the Golden Boot and what happens if there's a tie?

Dani Olmo is on course to win the Golden Boot as it stands, but there's time for that to change

With just two games left in Euro 2024, the race to claim the Golden Boot - the competition's individual prize for the top goalscorer - still does not have an obvious winner.

There are numerous players still in the running for the award, which has previously been won by such luminaries of the game as Gerd Muller, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo.

There’s a very simple way it could be decided: if someone finishes the tournament with more goals than anyone else, they win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot. Easy. But what happens if there's a tie?

What happens if the Euro 2024 Golden Boot is a tie?

If two or more players end with the same number of goals, the tiebreaker is the player who has the most assists. If there still isn’t a clear winner, the player who has played the fewest minutes is awarded to the Golden Boot. Fernando Torres claimed the award in 2012 via the latter method.

There are currently five players with three goals to their name: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Dani Olmo (Spain) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

As it stands, Olmo would win the tiebreaker by virtue of being the only one of the quintet to have claimed two assists, doing so against Albania in the group stage and Germany in the quarter-finals.

Cody Gakpo is a Euro 2024 Golden Boot contender (Image credit: Getty Images)

That puts Mikautadze, Musiala and Schranz out of the running, but Gakpo could yet overtake Olmo if he were to score against England in the semi-finals – or, potentially, in the final against Spain, should the Dutch make it there.

If Gakpo were to get an assist in either game without scoring, and nobody else reached at least three goals and two assists, the gong would be guaranteed to be Olmo’s as long as Gakpo plays at least 27 more minutes in the tournament – because then Olmo (currently played 341 minutes) could not possibly catch Gakpo (435 minutes) for minutes played.

However, it is possible that someone else could steal a late march on the Golden Boot.

Could Jude Bellingham or Harry Kane lay a late claim to the Golden Boot? (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images))

Prime candidates include Spain’s Fabian Ruiz (two goals, two assists, 454 minutes); English pair Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane (both two goals, no assists, 465+ minutes); and Dutchman Donyell Malen (two goals, no assists, and just 145 minutes played).

Lamine Yamal is potentially also in with a shout if he scores a brace in the final: he is the only player at the tournament with three assists to his name, with his sensational strike against France his first and only goal.

