Euro 2024: Who will win the Golden Boot and what happens if there's a tie?

By
published

Euro 2024 will draw to a close with Sunday's final and the Golden Boot is still up for grabs

Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring for Spain in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024.
Dani Olmo is on course to win the Golden Boot as it stands, but there's time for that to change (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just two games left in Euro 2024, the race to claim the Golden Boot - the competition's individual prize for the top goalscorer - still does not have an obvious winner.

There are numerous players still in the running for the award, which has previously been won by such luminaries of the game as Gerd Muller, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.