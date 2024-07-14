The Harry Kane trophy curse: Why England's greatest-ever striker hasn't won silverware

The Harry Kane trophy curse looms over England ahead of another major final: will the superstar finally break the hoodoo?

The Harry Kane trophy curse: Harry Kane reacts during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Freiburg in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The words “Harry Kane trophy curse” have haunted not just England fans for a decade, but Tottenham and Bayern Munich supporters now, too. How can a player that good have never won a trophy?

It's unfathomable. The Three Lions skipper is arguably his country's greatest-ever centre-forward, having smashed the all-time scoring record, landed a World Cup Golden Boot and become one of just three players to have ever scored 200 goals in the Premier League. Ability-wise, he's as complete a package as you'd ever want a striker to be. It simply doesn't make sense.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 