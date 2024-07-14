Liverpool 'poised' to trigger bargain Dani Olmo release clause: report

Liverpool look set to sign Euro 2024 superstar Dani Olmo, after edging ahead of rivals.

Arne Slot is yet to make a major signing as Reds boss, having replaced Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Liverpool have sought to bring the average age of their squad down in recent years with exits of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane making way for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Now, the Merseysiders could make a huge statement in the transfer market. Reflecting somewhat the deal that brought Gakpo to Anfield, it looks as if the club are leading the race for the star of a breakout international tournament.

Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool after stunning at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

TEAMtalk says that Liverpool have edged ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for Olmo. All three sides have been linked in recent weeks.

Olmo has a release clause of £50 million. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), this was set to expire on Monday July 15 but has been extended until Saturday July 20.

According to the report, City have since ruled themselves out of signing Olmo. The Spaniard was thought to be an option for the champions to replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is wanted by the Saudi Pro League.

Olmo has been in glittering form for Spain this summer and could end Euro 2024 as the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner for the tournament. In FourFourTwo's opinion, the move would be a coup for Arne Slot, and a massive show of his intent to hit the ground running.

Arne Slot is apparently interested in Dani Olmo (Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe the report should, however, be taken with a pinch of salt. With no obvious place in the side for Olmo – and Liverpool still needing to get the best from Szoboszlai, among others, in attacking midfield – any move for Olmo seems unlikely before a departure, despite how appealing that release clause may look.

The 26-year-old is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

