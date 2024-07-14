Liverpool 'poised' to trigger bargain Dani Olmo release clause: report

Liverpool are moving to sign Dani Olmo, following extraordinary performances at Euro 2024

Liverpool look set to sign Euro 2024 superstar Dani Olmo, after edging ahead of rivals.

Arne Slot is yet to make a major signing as Reds boss, having replaced Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Liverpool have sought to bring the average age of their squad down in recent years with exits of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane making way for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

