Luke Shaw 'expected to start' for England vs Spain in Euro 2024 final as Gareth Southgate springs late surprise

Luke Shaw is now 'expected to start' for England in Sunday night's Euro 2024 final vs Spain as Gareth Southgate makes late change

Luke Shaw and Gareth Southgate embrace after England's win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Shaw is set to start for England against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday as Gareth Southgate springs a late surprise.

The Manchester United defender's inclusion in England's 26-man squad for the European Championships was considered a gamble following a long layoff with a hamstring injury, which had seen the left-back sidelined since February.

