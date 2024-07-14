Luke Shaw 'expected to start' for England vs Spain in Euro 2024 final as Gareth Southgate springs late surprise

Luke Shaw and Gareth Southgate embrace after England's win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Luke Shaw is set to start for England against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday as Gareth Southgate springs a late surprise.

The Manchester United defender's inclusion in England's 26-man squad for the European Championships was considered a gamble following a long layoff with a hamstring injury, which had seen the left-back sidelined since February.

Shaw did not take part in England's first four fixtures at Euro 2024, but finally made an appareance as a 78th-minute substitute in the quarter-final against Switzerland, playing the final minutes plus extra time as the Three Lions won on penalties.

VIDEO Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

The 29-year-old then replaced Kieran Tripper at half-time for the 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

A report in The Sun on Saturday had claimed that Southgate was ready to name an unchanged XI for the final against Spain, meaning Tripper would keep his place in the line-up and Shaw would start on the bench in Berlin.

But now, The Telegraph claim Shaw will be handed a starting spot against Spain, with Trippier dropping to the bench.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luke Shaw and his team-mates celebrate after England take an early lead in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaw has been described as one of Southgate's favourite players and the former Southampton defender offers more natural balance on the left than Tripper, who is a right-back.

In the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, Shaw fired England into an early lead inside two minutes and played the full match plus extra time as the Three Lions lost on penalties. If he scores in the 2024 final he will become the first Englishman to score in two international finals.

The other big selection dilemma for Southgate was whether to start Wednesday night's match-winner Ollie Watkins in attack after his late strike against the Dutch, but the Aston Villa striker seems set to remain on the bench as captain Harry Kane leads the line against Spain.

More Euro 2024 stories

Spain vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 final for free

'It's in our hands' – Gareth Southgate on what he wants from England in Euro 2024 final vs Spain

Euro 2024: England's Kyle Walker on how final away from Wembley could benefit Three Lions vs Spain

England hero compares Three Lions to Real Madrid ahead of Euro 2024 final