The Big Euro 2024 Quiz! How much do you remember about the tournament?

By
published

Our latest quiz is here to see how much attention you've been paying over the past month

Jude Bellingham netting his stoppage time overhead kick
Jude Bellingham netting his stoppage time overhead kick (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's almost over. A total of 50 matches have been played in Germany over the past month at Euro 2024 and now just one remains. 

England and Spain will do battle in Berlin this evening for the title of European champions, with Luis de la Futente's side eyeing a record fourth title, while the Three Lions are chasing their first trophy for 58 years. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.