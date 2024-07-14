The Big Euro 2024 Quiz! How much do you remember about the tournament?

It's almost over. A total of 50 matches have been played in Germany over the past month at Euro 2024 and now just one remains.

England and Spain will do battle in Berlin this evening for the title of European champions, with Luis de la Futente's side eyeing a record fourth title, while the Three Lions are chasing their first trophy for 58 years.

To ease the nerves and serve as a distraction ahead of the final, we've drawn up another of our famous quizzes to test just how much attention you've been paying this summer. We're asking you about goals, players, teams, events and more.

There's no time limit on this one, just 20 multiple-choice questions on Euro 2024, so take your time and see how many you can get right.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!

