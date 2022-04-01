World Cup 2022 draw, LIVE! Build-up to the Qatar event with pots, time and predictions

Refresh

The World Cup final this year is in Doha, of course, but how many of the other final venue cities can you name? That's our lunchtime quiz today... Let us know how you get on by sending a screenshot of your score to us on Twitter.

We got our first look at the World Cup 2022 matchball this week: the Adidas Al Rihla, featuring the new pared down Adidas logo: (Image credit: Adidas) You can pick it up yourself for £130, and there's even a 'winter version' in case, erm... it snows in Qatar? Maybe they're worried about turning up the air conditioning too high.

One big team who won't be in tonight's draw is Euro 2020 winners Italy, who are missing their second-consecutive World Cup for the first time ever. They crashed out at the play-off semi-final round, beaten by plucky North Macedonia. What went wrong for the Azzurri? Alasdair Mackenzie was at that game to fill us in on a humbling decline.

If you're confused about the draw will work tonight, we're expecting it to unfold a little bit like this... FIFA filling the three hour draw runtime this evening...#WorldCup2022 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SeRrbxO5IrApril 1, 2022 See more

For the beady-eyed among you there, you'll notice that that is not quite enough teams to fill a modern World Cup – indeed, there's still a couple of teams left to finish their qualifier play-offs this summer. That's one from UEFA, with Ukraine's play-off semi-final against Scotland postponed due to Russia's invasion. That will be played on an as-yet unspecified date in June, with the winner playing Wales. Two more places will come from intercontinental play-offs, which is all explained in more details here.