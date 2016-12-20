The 4 best left-backs in world football

Every year we count down the 100 best footballers in the world, and here we pick out the best left-backs from that list. We've kept it strictly to regular left-backs here, so no Philipp Lahm (who can play there and may have done previously), or any centre-backs who may have had a dabble in the position.

4. Filipe Luis (No.87 in the Top 100)

The former Chelsea man picked up where he left off with Atletico Madrid after a brief (but ultimately unsuccessful) dalliance with the Premier League. A barnstorming 2016 culminated in another Champions League final appearance, as he helped los Colchoneros to the final of Europe's elite club competition.

3. Marcelo (No.76 in the Top 100)

The Real Madrid full-back has now been with Los Blancos for almost 10 years and remains the catalyst for some of the team's best forward moves.

2. Raphael Guerreiro (No.46 in the Top 100)

The Portugal left-back had a superb year, winning Euro 2016 with his country before secuiring a reported €12m move to Borussia Dortmund from Lorient. Under Thomas Tuchel, Guerreiro has often been used as a central midfielder, but his last three matches before a muscle injury were in his more regular position on the left.

1. David Alaba (No.28 in the Top 100)

Bayern Munich's dependable all-rounder comes top in our selection, mainly due to his versatility, impact on games, goalscoring and, above all else, impeccable reliability.

