4 things to note from Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace

It's often the gritty 1-0 wins that underwrite the trajectory of a team's season rather than the booming destruction of rivals. And to that end Spurs look to be heading in the right direction.

A second successive 1-0 victory and another clean sheet will have pleased manager Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham climbed into the top half of the Premier League following a win over the very capable Crystal Palace, who have already won away at Chelsea this season.

1. Lloris in superb form

In the main, the home outfit were largely dominant, monopolising possession and territory. However they owe a large debt of gratitude to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after a stunning save to keep the Eagles out and the help of the far post that denied both Yohan Cabaye and Bakary Sako.

2. Son shines again at the Lane

At the other end for Spurs, new signing Son Heung-min provided several flashes of inspiration and grabbed the deciding goal following a quick counter from the edge of Tottenham's penalty area, that involved good passes from an impressive Erik Lamela and the returning Christian Eriksen. Below are his shots on target throughout the game, as he proved the most accurate shooter during the match.

3. Kane continues to fire blanks

The Spurs spearhead had a quiet game, well marshalled as he was by the Palace defence, and in particular Brede Hangeland and Damien Delaney. He didn't manage a shot on target during the victory.

4. Eric Dier excels again protecting the back four

The young Englishman won every tackle during the game as he disposessed Palace's attackers and broke up play throughout the game. Another assured display from the 21-year-old.

