60-second dossier: Ecuador still to prove they can cause damage away from Quito

Ecuador may have finished above Uruguay in qualifying, yet still there are huge question marks about La Tri. They're fair too: 22 of their 25 points came at home in Quito at high altitude, and although the conditions in Brazil will suit them, there will be a limit to their effects. The South Americans put up a good showing against England in a pre-tournament friendly, but may well lack the strength in attack to muscle past the likes of France and Switzerland in Group E. The death of striker Christian Benitez rocked the nation before inspiring them to the finals, as former partner-in-crime Felipe Caicedo impressed, averaging a region-best goal every 86 minutes in CONMEBOL qualification.