60-second dossier: Efficient Switzerland could prove silent assassins

It's fair to say Switzerland won't be among the World Cup's great entertainers this summer. They topped their qualifying group with ease ahead of Iceland, didn't lose a game, and shipped only six goals in their 10 matches (four in one game, a mental 4-4 draw with their UEFA qualifying Group E rivals). On the other hand, centre-back Fabian Schar was their top scorer with four, and they clearly lack firepower at the sharp end. Young striker Josip Drmic is exciting but largely unproven, much like many of Ottmar Hitzfeld's other excitable greenhorns. But that's just why they might surprise a few people...