60-second dossier: Iran look to Queiroz to run the numbers

Fear not, Anglocentric Premier League followers, for you will recognise a key player in the Iran setup. And besides Ashkan Dejagah, there's gaffer Carlos Queiroz. The Manchester United and Real Madrid alumnus has got them well-drilled and organised; yes, that's a euphemism for the sort of tactics that can encourage binary scores (1-0, 0-0, 0-1), but it means they could also spring a surprise or two.