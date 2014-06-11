60-second dossier: Taskmaster Capello looking to rally defensively rigid Russia

What ever happened to Fabio Capello? He used to manage some team or other with three lions on its shirt, but that didn't quite work out and nobody has heard much from him since.

The actual answer to the question is he rocked up in Russia and took them to their first World Cup in 12 years. Built on a defence cut from solid steel - Russia shipped just five goals in qualifying - Capello has created a tactically sound, impeccably conditioned squad with plenty of experience. They do have a soft side and look vulnerable at times, but organisation could be the key in an open group and Russia have the nous to progress. Injury to captain Roman Shirokov, Russian player of the year in 2013, is, however, a major setback.