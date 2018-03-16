9 managers who won’t be in their jobs at the start of next season

1. Unai Emery (PSG)

Emery may not have been immediately sacked following PSG’s Champions League elimination, but a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid means it’s only a matter of time before he gets the bullet.

A failure to take the French capital club to the next level in Europe – PSG were knocked out in the last 16 for both of Emery’s attempts – means the former Sevilla coach will be dismissed regardless of the fact his side look set to win Ligue 1 at a canter. A failure to successfully manage the dressing room’s multitude of egos hasn’t helped, although that sizeable task may be beyond even the best bosses in the business. Luis Enrique is the rumoured frontrunner to take over.

2. Alan Pardew (West Brom)

Quite frankly, it’s a miracle he’s still in this job right now. Pardew can't be held responsible for all of West Brom’s failings this term, but the club’s hierarchy have still shown a surprising degree of leniency by sticking with the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss who’s overseen just one Premier League victory in 16 attempts.

The Baggies are now eight points adrift of safety and look doomed to relegation, so it would be sensible for the board to begin preparations for the Championship next season. Those plans surely won’t include Pards staying on.

3. Arsene Wenger (Arsenal)

Wenger recently endured one of the toughest weeks of his career when Arsenal lost to Manchester City in the League Cup final, then again in the Premier League before Brighton also humbled the Gunners. It amplified calls for the long-serving Frenchman to step aside this summer.

There have been some suggestions that Wenger may yet cling on and see out the final year of his contract if Arsenal win the Europa League. Yet the desire for change could prove overwhelming, and it was notable that a seven-man managerial shortlist appeared across the media last month. After 22 years at the helm, Wenger looks to be approaching the denouement of his tenure in north London.

4. Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

The 2017/18 La Liga campaign has been one to forget for Real Madrid, whose title hopes were effectively ended before the winter break. The defending champions are presently 15 points off the pace, but their continued participation in the Champions League has kept under-fire manager Zidane in a job.

Madrid eased through to the quarter-finals at the expense of PSG, but a failure to go all the way could result in the notoriously trigger-happy Florentino Perez bidding Zizou adios. Or perhaps the former France international will take matters into his own hands and conclude that his future lies elsewhere after two-and-a-half energy-sapping years at the Bernabeu.

5. Jupp Heynckes (Bayern Munich)

Arturo Vidal was the latest Bayern Munich player to insist that Heynckes extend his third spell as manager into next season – a hope which is shared by those who sit upstairs. The veteran German has done a fine job since replacing Carlo Ancelotti in October, taking Bayern through to the last eight of the Champions League and to the verge of yet another Bundesliga crown.

But despite his good work, the 72-year-old has continually dismissed the suggestion he might extend his stay beyond the current campaign, telling Bild: “Bayern will have a suitable coach in the summer… it’s up to the board [who they appoint].”

6. Antonio Conte (Chelsea)

Conte’s departure before the start of next season has looked inevitable for many months now, with the relationship between dugout and boardroom irreparably damaged. The ex-Juventus manager has been frustrated by a perceived lack of financial backing, while Roman Abramovich is unwilling to give Conte more control over transfers despite last season’s title triumph.

Alessandro Costacurta, the Italian FA’s vice-commissioner, has already claimed that the former Azzurri boss is the organisation’s No.1 choice to return to the role, and Conte has also been linked with PSG and Milan. It would be a major shock if the former midfielder is still at Stamford Bridge in August.

7. Sam Allardyce (Everton)

After failing to lure Marco Silva or Paulo Fonseca to Goodison Park in the autumn, Everton turned to Allardyce in the belief that they were set for a season of struggle. Yet by the time the former England boss assumed control, the Toffees were five points and five places above the bottom three – which meant the club’s fans were always less likely to tolerate Allardyce’s pragmatic brand of football.

The 63-year-old hasn’t exactly helped his cause by criticising supporters’ expectations, which he recently implied were unrealistic with the comment: “I wouldn’t be all right if I was 15 years younger… the pressure.” A parting of ways – and lucrative pay-off – would probably suit all parties this summer.

8. Peter Stoger (Borussia Dortmund)

A disastrous run of form between mid-October and mid-December brought a premature end to Peter Bosz’s tenure at Signal Iduna Park. Eyebrows were raised when Stoger – who’d recently been sacked by bottom-of-the-table Cologne – was installed as the Dutchman’s replacement, but the 51-year-old has stabilised the club and made Champions League qualification more likely than not.

Nevertheless, there are doubts about whether Stoger is the right man to lead Dortmund into next season, with the Austrian having fielded criticism for his preferred style of play. His exit isn’t inevitable, but BVB may be tempted to look elsewhere ahead of 2018/19.

9. David Moyes (West Ham)

“I didn't do enough due diligence before taking the Sunderland job,” Moyes said at his unveiling as West Ham boss in November. “I came back and made a poor choice in the club I chose.”

Recent events in east London would suggest the Scot has made the same mistake again, joining West Ham at a time when supporters’ mutiny against the ownership was bubbling dangerously under the surface.

The out-of-form Hammers look to be in massive trouble for their battle against the drop. Even if they do stay up, Moyes may not be too keen on the idea of sticking around for much longer – although given that he's only contracted until the end of the campaign, West Ham might not stick with him anyway.

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com