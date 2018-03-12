Vote! The 9 best individual seasons in Premier League history: which is your favourite?

Mo Salah is doing his best to hit the glorious heights of our nine chosen men below, but even Liverpool's adored Egyptian king can't quite match up with them just yet.

Context is key with each: on paper, Marcus Stewart's 19-goal haul for Ipswich in 2000/01 doesn't look all that hot, but he was the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League that season – and did it with a promoted Tractor Boys side that got into Europe.

Others have been more downright devastating: Cristiano Ronaldo essentially redefined the role of a winger in 2007/08, and struck a phenomenal 31 goals in the Premier League; as did Luis Suarez in Liverpool's oh-so-close campaign of 2013/14, despite having missed the first five matches of the season through suspension. In 1999/2000, Kevin Phillips became the only English winner of the European Golden Shoe with his stunning 30-goal campaign.

But we want you to decide for yourself and vote in the poll below. If you need refreshing, just follow the links below to find out more about each campaign...

