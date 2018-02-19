A German football fan loses 127 tickets for Bayern Munich v Besiktas after leaving them on his car roof

According to Regensburg-based newspaper Mittelbayeriche, Besli slowly accumulated the large number of tickets for the Champions League last-16 tie from eBay, but a trip with them to his local Aldi supermarket proved costly.

In order to load his car boot, Besli left the tickets on his car roof before driving off and only remembered about them when he got home. So, in a hopeful attempt to get them back, he drove straight to the supermarket but they were gone.

Besli had spent a five-figure sum on the fan cards and intended to give them to his pals for free. Local police released an official statement that they'd gone missing.

However, Besli may now get into further trouble as he didn't buy the tickets through official ticket suppliers. So overall, he's not had a great few days.

In Other News...