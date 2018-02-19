Watch: Marek Hamsik gets booked for breaking a corner flag celebrating his 'goal' before it's disallowed

Hamsik thought he'd doubled Napoli's lead in the Serie A match on Sunday after he headed home Allan's dinked cross.

The Slovakian midfielder wheeled away in celebration and slid into the corner flag, completely breaking the poor thing. As a result, he got shown a yellow card.

Unfortunately, his exuberance was all in vain as VAR ruled that he was offside when he turned the ball in.

Gutting. Ah well, it wasn't all so bad for the captain as Napoli won 1-0 courtesy of Allan's sixth minute strike which keeps them top of Serie A.

SEE ALSO...

​In Other News...