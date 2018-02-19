Watch: Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia scores a ridiculously unlucky own goal in Serie A

Ranocchia, who had that seemingly rogue loan spell at Hull last season, got in the way of Milan Skriniar's clearance on Saturday night. The 30-year-old could only watch on as the ball richocheted off himself and into the back of his own net.

Very unfortunate, that. When asked about the moment, Inter's stand-in captain revealed it was the first own goal he had scored in Italy's top flight.

"Let’s just say we could’ve done without that, but these things happen," Ranocchia told Mediaset Premium after the match.

"We had a good reaction and tried hard, but their second goal really knocked the wind out of our sails. We’ve got to get ourselves ready for the next game, as we need three points against Benevento.

"When it has to happen, it happens and there’s not much I can do about it. I think one own goal out of 186 games isn’t that bad, although obviously it’d be better if it was zero…"

Former Inter striker Goran Pandev added a second in the 59th minute as Genoa went on to win 2-0.

